Sozo Children brings the streets of Uganda to The Triad

WINSTON SALEM, NC – Sozo Children, a non-profit ministry serving vulnerable children in Uganda, Africa, will host its annual fundraising dinner on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at WinMock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run beginning at 5:30 pm.

This year’s theme is Passport to Uganda. Guests will not only hear about Uganda; they will experience it as well! The night will take guests on a journey they will not soon forget. The WinMock Barn will be transformed into the streets of Uganda, allowing guests to truly experience the story of Sozo. The night will include dinner, interactive experiences, video presentations, and a party to celebrate what God has been doing through Sozo Children. This is an event for the entire family.

“We are very excited to bring a change to our annual dinner this year,” said Suzanne Owens, Executive Director. “The opportunity to share Uganda with the Triad will hopefully bring more awareness to our mission of reaching the vulnerable and neglected children of Uganda. We want people to not only enjoy the evening but have a better understanding of Uganda and Sozo Children.”

The event is $30/person. For more information about purchasing tickets or becoming an event sponsor, contact Amanda Straka at amanda@sozochildren.org or visit www.sozochildren.org/dinner.

About Sozo Children – Sozo Children operates multiple children’s homes in Uganda that provide love and care for over 100 children. Sozo Children’s aim is to provide for all our children’s physical, emotional, and spiritual needs through the love of Christ. These needs are defined as: housing, medical, nutrition, education, nurture, lead, disciple, and equip. The word “Sozo” is derived from a Greek word found in the New Testament that means “to save,” both physical restoration and spiritual salvation. This word captures Sozo Children’s vision to provide for children who have been neglected or orphaned while at the same time encouraging them to become more like Christ and bring glory to God.