Spring 2017 “KEEP IT LOCAL” Art Home Show set for April 29

(Greensboro, NC) – The FREE Twice-Annual Leanne Pizio’s “Keep It Local” Art Show continues into its 20th year with familiar and new artists exhibiting since 1997. The Fall Keep It Local Show is scheduled for Sat., April 29 at Stealing Crow Farm from 10am – 4pm at 2409 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, NC. The Rain Date is Sunday, April 30 at the same time and location. Parking is available on site for free and there will be live music from 11pm -3pm This year’s showcase focuses on over 20 local visual artists in a variety of media in an exciting, festival-style setting supporting the “Buy Local” philosophy. Works will be for sale in a variety of media: pottery, jewelry, fiber, sculpture, painting, mixed media and other original works.

The Stealing Crow Farm’s donkeys and special local guest llamas will make a surprise appearance!! Bring your camera or cell phone for pictures with your family and friends.

Founder, Organizer and local potter Leanne Pizio highlights, “We’ve been so lucky to have such support from the entire triad community. The show has grown more than I could have envisioned when it all started and it’s all due to that support of local artists.”

The event includes a popular and unusual way to support our local food banks: the Art Hunt takes place between 11am-2pm (or until artworks run out) by requesting a donation for One Step Further. Basic participation rules are similar to an Easter Egg Hunt: small pieces of artwork are hidden within a roped-off area of the yard; people who donate either 6 cans of food or $5 are allowed to go into the area to find one piece of artwork. In 2016, over 500 pounds of food were raised for the local food bank. This spring event’s proceeds will support One Step Further; to learn about their mission: www.onestepfurther.com.

The Stealing Crow Farm began in 2008 by local potter Leanne Pizio. Leanne’s studio includes a gallery space, kiln room and working studio space in a converted barn behind her home in Oak Ridge. Her work is collected and exhibited throughout North Carolina and throughout the United States. Leanne is known for her original hand-carved black on white, wood-cut sgrafitto style of pottery.

For more information about the Stealing Crow Farm or the bi-annual Home Show, please contact Leanne Pizio by calling 336-337-6493 or by e-mail: leannepizio@gmail.com.