Spring Theatre Presents Singin’ in the Rain JR. at Hanesbrands Theatre

Spring Theatre will present Singin’ in the Rain JR., opening Fri., July 21, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held July 22 and 23; Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 pm and the Sunday matinee is at 2 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at (336) 747-1414 or by ordering online at http://www.rhodesartscenter.org/2379-2/.

Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, Singin’ in the Rain JR. takes place in Hollywood during the final days of silent movies. Celebrity “couple” Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item in silent films, but things aren’t quite what they seem behind the scenes. When Lina’s high-pitched, nasal voice threatens to stop the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures, beautiful starlet Kathy Seldon is brought in to provide the voice needed for a blockbuster hit. With hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards, Singin’ in the Rain JR. is a guaranteed good time for audiences of all ages.

Singin’ in the Rain JR. has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay, which has been dubbed the “greatest movie musical of all time.” Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed include “Good Morning,” “Make ‘em Laugh” and the ever-popular title song, certain to get toes tapping.

“I’m so excited to be producing a classic musical that will really challenge our young actors to stretch their talents as triple threats – singers, actors and tap dancers,” said Erinn Diaz, founder and artistic director of Spring Theatre, who will direct the production. “The show consists of actors ages 7 to 17, and will include musical numbers and dances that will take audiences back in time to the days of the great artists.” Spring Theatre is dedicating this production to the memory of Debbie Reynolds, who starred as Kathy Seldon in the movie.

Diaz will be joined by David Lane, who will serve as music director, and Annalisa Ebbink, who will choreograph the production. Mark Flora and Erinn Diaz will design the set and Mary Spaar will design costumes. Grace Reasoner will stage manage the production, assisted by Ashley Peake. The cast is as follows:

Katie Ballard – Roz

Parker Bond – Don Lockwood

Lilly Egan – Ms. Dinsmore

Paul Gunter – R. F. Simpson

Davis Osborne – Sam

Jeffrey Payton – Cosmo

Katie Pelikan – Zelda/Ensemble

Justice Reeves – Burke/Ensemble

Sophie Severs – Kathy Seldon

Gabriel Travis – Dexter

Trinity Wenzel Wertheim – Lina Lamont

Travon Carter, Sam Christie, Anna Clifton, Emi Curia, Luscinda Dickey, Reagan Dooley, Tara Flury, Anna Hartle, Catherine Googe, Avery Greer, Bella Hart-Peck, Sophia Luper, Chris Nichols, Spencer Payton, Payton Putnam, Cayson Sipprell, Abby Spannus, Tessa Turner – Ensemble

For further information, please visit http://www.rhodesartscenter.org/2379-2/.