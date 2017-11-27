(Last Updated On: November 27, 2017)

Stained Glass Playhouse announces auditions for “The Trip to Bountiful,” written by Horton Foote and directed by Marilyn Gaylord in honor of Black History Month.

This is the poignant story of Carrie Watts, an elderly woman, who longs to escape the cramped Houston apartment where she lives with her protective son, Ludie, and her authoritarian daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae. Carrie wants to return to her beloved hometown of Bountiful, Texas, one final time before she dies.

While Ludie is at work one day and Jessie Mae is at the drugstore, Carrie escapes to the bus station and befriends a young woman named Thelma. The new friends travel toward Bountiful together, but when Carrie arrives in nearby Harrison, Texas, she begins to learn that her beloved town isn’t the same as she remembered it.

She soon discovers that the friends of her youth have all died or scattered, and her home is no longer the spacious mansion of her memories, but a crumbling wreck. Nevertheless, she has the supreme satisfaction of plunging her hands into the earth, and this leaves her with a sense of strength, dignity, and peace of mind that gives her the courage to survive.

When her son and daughter-in-law appear on the scene to take her back to Houston, she consents to return quietly, secure in the knowledge that the remainder of her existence will be enriched as a result of her last contact with Bountiful.

“The Trip to Bountiful” is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Auditions and performances will be held at Stained Glass Playhouse, located at 4401 Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem, in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 8, and are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information about the show and available roles, visit stainedglassplayhouse.org/the-trip-to-bountiful/.

Season Flex Tickets for2017-2018 are available now at stainedglassplayhouse.org/tickets/ or by calling the Box Office at (336) 499-1010. For those interested in supporting Stained Glass Playhouse and/or advertising in our show programs, Flex Tickets can also be obtained through giving and sponsorship opportunities available on our website.

Stained Glass Playhouse is a 501(c)3 non-profit community theatre specializing in affordable, professional-quality productions in a small, intimate setting. Located in the former sanctuary of Marvin United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Stained Glass Playhouse offers shows and theatrical events which encompass moral messages, family values, and community issues. We are a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Arts Council (intothearts.org) and the newly-formed North Carolina Triad Theatre League (triadtheatre.com).

Contact: info@stainedglassplayhouse.org

AUDITIONS will be held

Monday and Tuesday,

Dec. 11 and 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

PERFORMANCES:

Fridays, Feb. 2, 9, and 16 at 8 p.m.;

Saturdays, Feb. 3, 10, and 17 at 8 p.m.;

Sundays, Feb. 4, 11, and 18 at 3 p.m.