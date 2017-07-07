Stand off Ends Without Injuries

GREENSBORO, NC (July 6, 2017) – A four hour standoff between an armed distraught man and Greensboro police ended with no one getting injured.

Police were dispatched to a home at the 3000 block of E. Wendover a few minutes before 3 p.m. today after learning that a man was armed and threatening to harm family members and others. Police learned that the man was distraught about a domestic situation involving his wife.

No one except the man was at the residence when police arrived. His family was previously taken to a place of safety.

As is protocol in these types of instances, the Greensboro Police Department cordoned off the area, and activated its Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team.

Trained crisis negotiators were able to talk with the man, which eventually lead to him peacefully exiting the residence. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. No charges have been filed at this point.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.