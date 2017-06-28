State & Main: High Point’s eclectic high-end furniture consignment

Being born into a furniture family in High Point, it was natural for owner of State & Main Vintage and Eclectic Katie Culler to open up her own vintage, high-end furniture consignment store in 2014.

“Sure, it is my business but I wouldn’t be able to do it without my mom and dad and brothers they are a huge help,” Culler said.

The original location was on Uwharrie Road and was called Warehouse on Uwharrie. However, Culler said after noticing the slower traffic at that location, so she decided to move to the corner of State and Main in High Point, which would become the meaning behind the store’s name.

“The main point for me is to just get the word out,” Culler said. “We sat over there [on Uwharrie Road] for years and had a tough time getting customers. Moving here has been like night and day, we have really boosted sales. We are not new, we have been around!”

Culler used to live in Savannah, Georgia, and had owned a consignment shop there doing basically the same thing, except she said sold more art pieces.

“I was supporting artists in Savannah and I knew that I was not going to be able to do that here in High Point and Greensboro,” Culler said.

Contrary to popular belief, Culler said there aren’t many shops like her’s in the High Point area. She said there are tons of furniture stores, but not many high-end furniture consignment stores.

“I feel like with here, it is like you are walking into somebody’s home,” Cullers said. “When you walk into the door you are looking into someone’s past and that to me is what I am looking for and would want.’

Culler said her favorite pieces and the ones she likes to see pass through her store are smaller items, accessories and paintings.

“It is always fun to see what people have,” Culler said. “The main draw for me is the phone call that says: ‘Come and see what I have,’ and going out to their house to see what they got, and knowing that I can turn around and help them sell it, that is a lot of fun.”

Culler said she used to advertise so that people would call her with tips for some pieces that she could help sell, but now she doesn’t really have to advertise anymore because people already call her up to consign their items.

In the near future, Culler hopes to move to a bigger space within the next year because she said State & Main has outgrown the space she is in. Culler said the best thing about State & Main is that “you never know what you might find.”

State & Main is located at 1701 N. Main Street in High Point. The store is open Tuesday through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.