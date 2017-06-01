Statement from Management of YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman

The manager, Brian Lane, of YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman would like to issue the following statement to your publication. We are getting inundated with inquiries in your market of Greensboro, NC about the upcoming YES shows lineup.

“It would help prevent confusion among the fan base if the other YES band would identify their key members as we have. If you just want to see the original YES this summer, YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman is the band for you.”

He wants to make it clear, under no uncertain terms, that Jon Anderson is the co-founder and the original creative soul of of the band YES and is not a member in the band that is touring under the name YES for the YESTIVAL SUMMER 2017 TOUR. Jon is touring with YES featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman and those dates can be found here: http://www.yesfeaturingarw.com/

