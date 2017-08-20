Stenson finally gets Wyndham payoff

By Carol Brooks

The fourth time’s the charm for Henrik Stenson.

Stenson’s previous visits to the Wyndham Championship resulted in two missed cuts and one withdrawal – all three resulting in no take-home pay for the Swede. This year, as the winner of the Greensboro tournament at Sedgefield Country Club, he earned a purse of $1,044,000, and he did it without a driver in his bag.

It was a contested race this year, with a back-and-forth leaderboard, which included rookie Ollie Schniederjans, Ryan Armour,

and Kevin Na. Schneiderjans nearly holed out for an eagle on the final hole, which would have tied him with Stenson, but had to settle for birdie and solo second at 21-under par.

Webb Simpson, the 2011 winner, was in third place at 18-under. Davis Love III, who won in 2015, tied for 10th with Gastonia native Harold Varner III.

Rory made a big roar on Sunday – but it wasn’t McIlroy. Rory Sabbatini changed his putting grip this week and it paid off with a 17-under finish and a tie for fourth. His 57.5-foot putt No. 16 netted him a birdie.

There must be something in the water in Sweden that produces winning golfers. With the win, Stenson has captured the tournament record at the par 70 Sedgefield at 22-under, previously held by fellow Swede Carl Pettersson (2008) and Si Woo Kim (2017) at 21-under. The overall tournament record is held by another Swede, Jesper Parnevik, who won with 23-under at the par 72 Forest Oaks Country Club in 1999, the home of the tournament for 41 years. Stenson nearly made his putt from over the green on No. 18, which would have tied Parnevik’s record. This was Stenson’s first victory since the 2016 British Open.

“It’s a bit of a tough stretch to play five [tournaments] in a row, but I wanted to hopefully pick up some momentum and surely I did,” Stenson said following his victory. “It’s funny how it goes. Sometimes it’s just a coincidence why you decide to go to a tournament and make a change in your schedule and this time it certainly worked out for a lot of good. Sometimes you just kind of turn things around in a short period of time.”

There was a lot of emphasis on FedEx Cup playoff positions this week. Every day, announcers would predict who would fall within the magic number of 125 to continue playing this year. The biggest jump was by Martin Flores, who started at No. 139 and finished at No. 118. Geoff Ogilvy began at No. 125 and finished at No. 116. J.J. Henry, Varner and Sabbatini also moving into the top 125. Stenson won the FedEx Cup in 2013.

There could be some changes for the Wyndham Championship in a couple of years. In 2018, the PGA Championship played the week before the Wyndham, will move to May. Although there has been no official announcement, there has been some talk about moving the Wyndham back three weeks, with the FedEx Cup playoffs beginning the following week.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan stated during the PGA Championship that there is no fear that the tournament would be discontinued.

“There’s a lot of discussions we have to undertake to do some of the things we’re thinking about doing on a long-term basis,” he said. “I would just tell you that this is and always will be, a very important part of the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup season.

“I think where this event is positioned as the final event prior to the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and really the event that is defining players’ futures, it’s differentiated and we love it here.”