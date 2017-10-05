Step by Step: Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk is Oct. 15

GUM, Church World Service Team Up to Fight Hunger Here and Abroad

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Walkers, runners and volunteers will be teaming up on Sunday, Oct. 15, to fight hunger locally and globally in the Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk at First National Bank Field.

Since 1981, Greensboro Urban Ministry (GUM) and Church World Service (CWS) have partnered with the community to present the Greensboro CROP Walk. The event has raised more than $5.5 million to fight hunger, and is the third-largest walk in the United States.

This year’s route will be different from years past. While activities and the start/end will still be at Bellmeade and North Eugene streets, walkers will go down the hill past the ballpark and turn right on Edgeworth Street (see inset map, right).

The Greater Greensboro CROP Walk is a 5K (3.1 mile) community event that raises funds that are shared by GUM and CWS. Twenty-five percent of walk proceeds stay in Greensboro and support Potter’s House Community Kitchen. Potter’s House serves more than 400 men, women and families with children each day, no questions asked, no identification required.

Last year, Potter’s House served 135,919 lunches. With the support of community partners, Potter’s House also served 43,690 breakfasts and 36,383 dinners.

Church World Service support goes to fund nutrition, education and agriculture programs around the world. These projects meet human needs and foster self-reliance in countries worldwide.

For more information on registering for the CROP Walk, please visit www.GreaterGreensboroCROPWalk.org.

Sponsors:

Special thanks to this year’s Presenting Sponsors, Harris Teeter and Syngenta; and Platinum Sponsors, Lake Jeanette Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Fairway Outdoor Advertising and Replacements Ltd.

Gold Sponsors: Food Lion Feeds, Greensboro Grasshoppers, WFMY News 2, St. Pius X Catholic Church, Friends Homes, Food Express, Carey Sound, Well Spring, Southeast Community Animal Hospital PLLC, VF Corp., and Triad Pawprints; Silver Sponsors: Mother Murphy’s Laboratories, Piedmont Graphics, and UBS Financial Services, Inc.; and Bronze Sponsors: Gary & Kathryn Kellogg, Grace Reigns Down, Greensboro NC Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., GTCC Graphic Arts Department, Hinshaw UMC, Integrative Therapies, Sigma Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

About Greensboro Urban Ministry: Founded in 1967 and incorporated in 1970, Greensboro Urban Ministry meets men, women, and families at their point of crisis and helps get them back on their feet by providing food, shelter, emergency assistance, and case management. Greensboro Urban Ministry is a place where ending homelessness begins and is a proud member of Partners Ending Homelessness. Visit our website at greensborourbanministry.org