Summer on Liberty Saturday, July 15 with The Maggie Valley Band

Summer on Liberty Saturday, July 15th 7pm – 10pm 6th & Liberty Streets, Downtown Winston-Salem presented by the Truliant Federal Credit Union All Concerts will be held at the intersection of 6th and Liberty from 7pm to 10pm July 15 – THE MAGGIE VALLEY BAND (BLUEGRASS) We are The Maggie Valley band Hailing from North Carolina, two sisters and friends of the Maggie Valley band came together in the town they now identify themselves with. Each member learned their trade of music in the beautiful mountains of Maggie Valley, NC. Sisters Whitney & Caroline Miller grew up in a home where playing the piano was a daily requirement. Daily requirements turned to passion as they hit the streets to street busk. After years of busking, The Maggie Valley Band was officially formed and decided to take it inside-to venues. TMVB is currently in the studio for their album under the direction of Grammy nominated producer, David Mayfield. TMVB’s career has taken them as far as New York to Southern Florida and partnering with great & diverse acts such as: David Mayfield, Black Lillies,Indigo Girls, Lonesome Riverband and many more! Vocals, Guitar, Mandolin, Harmonica, Banjitar / Whitney Miller

Vocals, Bass, Percussion / Caroline Miller July 22 – VAGABOND SAINTS’ SOCIETY (CLASSIC ROCK)

Perform 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love songs from ‘67 July 29 – PHASE BAND (VARIETY PARTY) Aug 5 – CINNAMON REGGAE (REGGAE) Aug 12 – ENVISION (R&B FUNK) Aug 19 – THE TILLS (INDIE ROCK) Aug 26 – MIKE BENNETT & THE B STRING ALLSTARS (BLUES ROCK)

Season Finale with Special Guests