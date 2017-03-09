Sunday Brunch at The Katharine Brasserie & Bar to Benefit City with Dwellings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (MARCH 8, 2017) – The Katharine Brasserie & Bar, located adjacent to The Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem, will contribute ten percent of Sunday brunch sales during March to the recently formed City with Dwellings. City with Dwellings is a collaborative effort of several downtown Winston-Salem churches with a mission to end homelessness.

“Since our opening last spring, The Katharine has been welcomed by the local community and become part of the fabric of downtown Winston-Salem. We’re enthusiastic about the opportunity to support City with Dwellings and its mission to help the homeless in our community,” said The Katharine’s general manager Herbie Gimmel. “We draw inspiration for our restaurant from Katharine Smith Reynolds, who was widely known in Winston-Salem for bringing people together and helping people in need. Our support for City with Dwellings is something that we believe Katharine would have liked.”

Brunch hours at The Katharine are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu features a wide range of brunch food, including Pimento Grilled Cheese, Buttermilk Pancakes, Dry Aged Burger, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy and Classic Eggs Benedict.

The Katharine Brasserie & Bar is located at 51 East Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, NC. For more information or to make a reservation, visit katharinebrasserie.com, email info@katharinebrasserie.com or call (336) 761-0203. Keep up with what’s new at Katharine Brasserie on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about City with Dwellings, please visit CityWithDwellings.org.

ABOUT City with Dwellings – “City with Dwellings,” a cooperative organization, works to engage our whole community in the effort to end homelessness in Winston-Salem. Our diverse partnership of congregations, colleges, civic groups, and individuals – including persons formerly homeless – come together, empower, and humanize those who face homelessness; provide winter emergency shelter and outreach services; and strategically plan how we can integrate important homeless resources in our dynamic city and its developing downtown. Through this mission, we form generative relationships among different populations – most importantly, between our homeless residents and the wider community; problem-solving with businesses, police, city servants, and health care professionals; and, leverage our city’s strengths to address the challenges of homelessness. “City with Dwellings” alludes to a Judeo-Christian description of homes lining the streets as an image of a restored community.

The Katharine Brasserie & Bar – The Katharine is a traditional French brasserie that draws fresh inspiration from classic Southern cooking to serve as a neighborhood gathering place in Winston-Salem, N.C. With a brasserie design and modern polish, The Katharine features a seasonal menu alongside traditional brasserie favorites and a beverage program with an extensive wine list, creative cocktails and numerous craft beer selections.

Kimpton Restaurants – Kimpton has more than 80 unique restaurants, bars and lounges across the country helmed by renowned chefs and bartenders who offer guests a chance to dine like a local. Common cornerstones of each restaurant and bar include heartfelt care; chef-crafted, seasonal menus that celebrate local farms and purveyors; and striking interiors with vibrant style and design. Signature cocktails are created by expert local bartenders, and wines are chosen with a nod toward artisanal and sustainable selections. Distinct restaurant concepts range from rustic Italian cuisine in the Pacific Northwest to oceanic fare on the Florida coast and alluring rooftop lounges and bars tucked away in Washington DC. For more information, visit KimptonHotels.com/dine.