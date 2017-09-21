GREENSBORO, N.C. – Since it first began last year, Super FamiCon Retro Gaming Convention and Tournament Series have quickly established itself as North Carolina’s premiere celebration of Video Game culture!

For its 2017 celebration, Super FamiCon will feature video game inspired cosplay contests, guests, artists, vendors, live music, stand-up comedy, panels, live podcasts and much, much more! The convention will also host nationally ranked competitive gamers from the burgeoning world of professional E-sports as well as presentations by video game developers.

Super FamiCon presents their full events and panel schedule, which can be found online at www.superfamicon.com/panels2017.

The guide includes listings for live performances by Appalachian State University’s Video Game Music Ensemble as well as the Chapel Hill band Console Command.

There will also be a series expert panels tackling a range of important topics, including the history of video games. Other panel topics will include the rising number of women who now play video games as video games continue to increase in popularity. Super FamiCon will also present a panel that explores the relationship between video games and autism.

Super FamiCon 2017 will take place at the Elm Street Center on 203 South Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro on November 17-19. For tickets and info, visit www.SuperFamiCon.com.