SWARM TEAM UP WITH TRIAD SPORTS NETWORK FOR SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE

Collected Supplies Will Assist Local Guilford County School Students

August 7, 2017 – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, have teamed up with Curtis Media Group’s Triad Sports Network to collect school supplies for local Guilford County School students in need. All participants who donate at least $10 worth of supplies will have the opportunity to attend a 2017-18 Swarm game for free and will also be entered to win the grand prize of four tickets to the Charlotte Hornets 2017 home opener.

“The Triad community has shown our organization great support over the past year and we strive to do the same by giving back off the court,” said Swarm President Steve Swetoha. “We’re grateful to partner with our local ESPN Radio affiliate, the Triad Sports Network, on this initiative and work together to provide students the materials they need to thrive in the classroom.”

Donations for the supply drive will be accepted through Wednesday, August 23. Contributions can be dropped off at either the Greensboro Swarm home office (2411-B West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC, 27403) or the Triad Sports Network area station (210 North Main Street Suite 330, Kernersville, NC, 27284). The most needed items for the upcoming school year include single-subject notebooks, pocket folders, wide ruled loose-leaf paper, pencils, pens, crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and boxes of tissues.

Along with the grand prize of four tickets to the Hornets 2017 home opener, additional giveaways for participants will include a Marcus Paige autographed basketball, full-team autographed items, official on-court apparel, and Swarm merchandise. The ticket voucher given to all contributing fans can be used at any Swarm home game this coming season with the exception of opening night.

“Every student deserves the tools needed to succeed,” said Al Bunch, WSJS General Manager. “We’re very proud to work with the Swarm on this initiative and urge our listeners to donate generously.”

For more information regarding the school supply drive, Swarm news and the upcoming NBA G League season, fans can visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Sports fans can also tune in to the Triad Sports Network stations (1320 WCOG, 1230 WMFR, 1200 WSML) for up-to-date information.

About the Greensboro Swarm – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, is owned and operated by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. A member of the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference during the 2016-17 season, the Swarm tipped of their inaugural campaign last November, playing 24 home games at the newly renovated Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).

About the NBA G League – The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 26 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2017-18 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 44 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2016-17 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs. NBA G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV.