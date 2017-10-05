Szweet Szurprise! McDonald’s Brings Back a Limited Supply of Szechuan Sauce for One Day Only

McDonald’s will be providing Szechuan Sauce at one location in the Triad (while supplies last) with the purchase of their Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. If fans miss out on that, there are various other locations within the Triad that will be providing limited-edition posters and other goodies that represent their beloved dipping sauces. Locations within the Triad can be found by going to www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS– After listening to customers’ enthusiasm for Szechuan Sauce over the past few months, McDonald’s has revealed the final addition to its gig-style poster lineup designed by artists from Delicious Design League. For the most obsauced fans, McDonald’s even produced small batches of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets. The savory and slightly sweet sauce with hints of soy, ginger, garlic, and slight vinegar notes will be available, along with limited-edition posters, at participating restaurants on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Last week, McDonald’s unveiled nine limited-edition, dipping sauce-themed posters to introduce the new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders made with 100 percent white meat chicken and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, seasoned, battered and breaded to perfection. Each custom, screen-printed poster allows customers to showcase their sauce passions for Creamy Ranch, Honey, Honey Mustard, Hot Mustard, Spicy Buffalo, Sriracha Mac Sauce, Sweet ‘n Sour, Tangy Barbeque and the new Signature Sauce. However, the collection wouldn’t be complete without the restaurant’s most talked about sauce, Szechuan Sauce.

“Guys, we did it. After returning with the Szechuan Sauce from the always-1998 dimension, C-1998M, we did some science and now we have a bit more sauce! Technology is amazing. But delivering for our customers is even better,” said McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz. “I can’t wait for fans to taste the savory, sweet flavor of Szechuan Sauce paired with our new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. It’s a great moment for McDonald’s and our fans that I’m definitely not taking for granite.”

Customers will have the chance to receive their favorite limited-edition sauce poster, including a Szechuan Sauce poster, with the purchase of Buttermilk Crispy Tenders at participating McDonald’s restaurants on Saturday, Oct. 7, beginning at 2 p.m. local time while supplies last. Select restaurants will also have limited quantities of Szechuan Sauce dipping packets while supplies last. Limited-edition stickers of the poster designs will also be available when the collectible posters and sauces run out.

A full list of the nearly 1,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants and more details surrounding the posters and Szechuan Sauce giveaway on Saturday, October 7 can be found at www.buttermilkcrispytenders.com.

Fans are encouraged to show their sauce love using #ButtermilkCrispyTenders.

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders became available nationwide at participating McDonald’s restaurants on Sept. 27 and are sold for $3.79-$3.99 for a four-piece serving.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Becca Hary, McDonald’s USA Samantha Klein, Golin

becca.hary@us.mcd.com sklein@golin.com

630-623-7293 312-729-4329

# # #

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald’s U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/.

# # #

About the Triad McDonald’s Co-Op

There are 91 McDonald’s restaurants in the Triad, including Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The restaurants are owned and operated by 24 local entrepreneurs. Owner/operators are native, rooted and invested in the Triad and strive to be good neighbors by locally sourcing food and services, through annual employee and community scholarships, donations and other partnerships. They are proud to give a portion of their proceeds from Shamrock Shakes ®, fries and Happy Meals ® to the Ronald McDonald House ® of Winston-Salem (www.rmhws.org). Follow us locally on Twitter @McD_Triad for updates on our business, products and promotions.