Tanger Center for Performing Arts groundbreaking set for April 26

Organizers for the Steven B. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced today that the formal groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, April 26 at noon. The Center is located at One Abe Brenner Place on a site bounded by North Elm and East Lindsay Streets and Summit Avenue. The public is encouraged to attend. It will be followed by a community celebration in LeBauer Park hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

When completed, the Tanger Center will be a 3000-seat multipurpose performance venue, expected to host over 150 events a year. National touring shows, such as Broadway productions, popular music concerts, comedy tours and all types of family entertainment will be among the opportunities available for area residents. In addition, regional and local productions will be able to showcase their work in a state of the art performance space, including the Guilford College Bryan Series and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

Planning for the Tanger Center first took shape in 2012 when the Community Foundation convened an unprecedented 82-person task force to examine what type of performance space was needed to meet a diverse range of community needs. The task force included community members, local businesses, and arts groups, as well as top performing arts consulting firms and performing arts center promoters. In addition, the Community Foundation sponsored public design workshops and meetings as part of the process. Based on the input and direction from the task force and the public, the Community Foundation then helped spearhead a campaign to raise $38.5 million in private funding to match the City’s investment of $39.6 million to build the Tanger Center.

“From the very first stages of this open and transparent process, there has been a tremendous outpouring of support and hard work to bring this project to the citizens of Greensboro,” said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. “I want to thank all of those who have given their time, money and expertise during this process, and I also want to commend the City of Greensboro coliseum director and his staff for their extraordinary efforts on behalf of everyone involved on behalf of the entire community. Those efforts will result in a world class venue we can be proud of and that will serve the community well for many years to come.”