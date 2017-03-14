TANGER OUTLETS MEBANE CELEBRATES SPRING WITH TANGERSTYLE!

Shop and Save on Spring’s Must-Have Fashion Trends

Greensboro, N.C. – March 14, 2017 – Tanger Outlets Mebane is celebrating spring with fashionable savings during the 2017 TangerSTYLE event. Spring style begins at Tanger Outlets Mebane, where you can find the hottest looks from your favorite brands and retailers all in one convenient destination for great savings.

From March 17 through April 16, Tanger shoppers can find the best looks from top brand name and designer stores, with special savings and a chance to win $250 gift cards weekly. Beginning this weekend, shoppers can pick up a free copy of the TangerSTYLE guide at Tanger Outlets or access it digitally at www.tangerstyle.com or on the Tanger mobile app.

“Tanger Outlets is the one-stop destination for fashionable savings this spring,” said Steven B. Tanger, President and CEO of Tanger Outlets. “We invite our customers to shop and save this season – Tanger-style.”

TangerSTYLE’s curated guide brings you spring’s top trends, with tips on how to wear them to suit your active lifestyle:

Not Your Basic Brunch – Yellow is perfect for a mellow Sunday brunch with the girls or the entire family. It’s an event worth dressing up for in brilliant yellow. Bring in the sunshine with a pop of color with accessories, shoes and handbags.

Kicking into Gear – Whether your active lifestyle include lifting weights or lifting a latte, raising the barre or chasing a toddler, athletic wear can be both comfortable and street-chic. A legging with ribbon flourishes or embossed leather slides will elevate your look for your workout or your chill-out. Paired with fashionable athletic shoes and spring sunglasses you are ready to take on that busy schedule.

Date Night – First date, or the first time you’ve snagged a sitter in months, the fringe dress will bring spring fun to your outing.

Afternoon Outing –Heading out for a day of shopping and lunch with your gal pals? A classic chambray shirt and light cotton skirt, and on-trend shoes in your favorite Spring color, will update your wardrobe with a classic Spring look.

Play Date –Moms on the move need function and fashion. Find that perfect spring tote or oversized handbag at Tanger and take your little one out on a mommy and me adventure! Add bright colored flats, dark-rinse jeans, and a classic white shirt for effortless spring.

Chic at Home – “Game Night” is the time to turn your spring fashion game on with a pair of cool white jeans paired with ruffle embellished top.

For more style tips, tricks and fashionable savings, please visit www.tangerstyle.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. – Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers and one additional center currently under construction. Tanger’s operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 36 years’ experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 185 million shoppers annually. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company’s web site at www.tangeroutlets.com.