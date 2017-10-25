TEDxGreensboro to stream conference for Triad women

On Nov. 2, TEDWomen 2017 will be live streamed from New Orleans for women in the Triad to watch and discuss together. According to the press release, the live stream will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, located at 2907 E. Gate City Blvd. Eight prominent Greensboro women leaders will host a lunch table discussion and view the conference with each other. Ticket prices range from $22 to $37.50 and registration for the event is still open to the public. Denny Kelly, a TEDWomen volunteer speculates that 150 to 200 Triad women will be participating. According to the press release, the theme of the TEDWomen conference is bridges– “We build them, we cross them, and sometimes we even burn them.”

For this day-long program, participants may select a lunch table with one of the eight hosts: Sharon Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools; Abby Donnelly, leadership and retirement planning consultant for Leadership Legacy Group; Mona Edwards, executive coach and consultant of LIFT Coaching and Consulting; Laura Way, president and CEO at Green Hill; Jacqueline McCracken Wall, executive director of Junior Achievement of the Triad; Cecelia Thompson, executive director of Action Greensboro; Christy Soper, entrepreneur/founder of Suncierge Travel Services; Susan Shumaker, CEO of Cone Health Foundation; Kim Record, University of North Carolina Greensboro’s athletic director, chair and a member of the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee; Ursula Dudley Oglesby, president/CEO or DudleyQ; Susan Ladd, opinion columnist at the News & Record; Robin Hager, associate executive director and director of Women to Work, and Women’s Resource Center; and Jacquie Gilliam, a philanthropy consultant, co-chair Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan Task Force and board member at ArtsGreensboro, Weatherspoon Arts Foundation, Eastern Music Festival and United Way.

Way said she is proud to be apart of the group of “impressive” women hosting the different tables. She plans on talking about the work she does at Green Hill and as well as the importance of inclusion in Greensboro.

“Women are really powerful if they set their minds to doing something,” Way said. “Women can change the world, and they certainly can change their community, but everyone needs access and opportunity. It takes actually thinking about what that means.”

Soper said she is excited about hosting a discussion table at the event to see some of her friends and make new ones.

“I think that every opportunity we have to get like-minded women together to meet each other and to connect and support each other is absolutely something we should embrace,” she said.

During the event, TEDxGreensboro team will announce the theme for the live TEDxGreensboro event scheduled for March 22, 2018. To sign up for this event, visit the website.