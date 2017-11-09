Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour Schedules Triad stop

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2017)

High Point Theatre to present showcase of documentary films

Triad, NC – Mountainfilm on Tour brings inspiration and education about important issues to audiences around the world. The tour will make a stop in High Point at the High Point Theatre, Sun., Nov. 19, presenting a series of short documentary films that will explore the themes connected to Telluride Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

Mountainfilm began in 1979 and is one of America’s longest-running film festivals. The festival is best described by one word: inspiring. In addition to screening leading independent documentary films from around the world, the festival includes a full-day symposium on a contemporary issues, art and photography exhibits, early morning coffee talks, outdoor programs, a book-signing party, an ice cream social, student programs and a closing picnic/awards ceremony. Presentations and panels are scheduled throughout the weekend event with a wide diversity of special guests, ranging from artists to adventurers and academics to activists. To learn more about the festival, visit www.mountainfilm.org.

Mountainfilm on Tour shares a selection of the films from the annual festival with audiences around the globe and offers Mountainfilm for Students, a free educational outreach initiative for K-12 schools at tour locations. Year-round and worldwide, the tour reaches over 40,000 people on five continents.

The show begins promptly at 7:00 PM. Mountainfilm presenter, Cara Bunch, will introduce the films and engage the audience in discussion following the films.

“I hope you enjoy the selection of outstanding films being presented during Mountainfilm on Tour High Point,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “Whether following along on adrenaline-filled adventures of mountain biking, white-water rafting in the Grand Canyon, extreme snow skiing or rock climbing in Tasmania, or witnessing the inspiring story of an individual who supports his family while conserving the land, or a female pilot sharing the scenic beauty of the Alaskan wilderness on guided tours, you are in for an exceptional entertainment experience!”

Tickets are $15 Adults / $10 Students. For tickets and information, please call the High Point theatre box office at (336) 887-3001 during regular business hours (Mon-Fri, 12 noon–5 PM) or visit our website at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.