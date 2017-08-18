The 77th National Folk Festival Announces Food Vendors

Greensboro, N.C., August 18, 2017 — Festival organizers today announced the 28 food vendors who will be serving delicious meals, treats, and drinks at the National Folk Festival, taking place in downtown Greensboro from September 8 – 10, 2017.

The National Folk Festival will feature a variety of regional and ethnic foods as well as classic festival fare that will take diners on a culinary journey around North Carolina, America, and the world, with choices to please every palate. A list of vendors is available at nationalfolkfestival.com/food.

Following the success of the National Folk Festival in Greensboro, festival organizers are now planning the North Carolina Folk Festival scheduled for September 7-9, 2018. Food vendors interested in participating in the inaugural North Carolina Folk Festival are encouraged to submit their contact information at NCFolkFestival.com to receive updates from organizers. Applications will become available in early 2018.

Each performance area at the Festival will feature two or more food vendors during the weekend. The food vendors and locations include:

CityStage Food Court (Friendly Ave.) Vendors:

Bayou Billy Sweet Dixie Tea of the Carolinas

Charlie Poppers Kettle Corn

CityStage Food Court (Davie St.) Vendors:

Buddhalicious Food Truck

Ghassan’s on the Go

Hoppin’ Hound Hogs

Kona Ice of Greensboro

Mixed Korean

Oak City Fish and Chips

Porterhouse Burger

Rib Shack “Home of the Philly Cheese Steak!”

Wrangler Stage Vendors:

Ben & Jerry’s

Dusty Donuts

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Homeslice Pizza

Jamaica Coast Catering

Strawberry Street Event Concessions

Taqueria El Azteca Taco Truck

The Wandering Moose

Dance Pavilion Vendors:

– Chirba Chirba Dumpling

– Funtastic Foods

– Hog Heaven BBQ and Ribs

– Kona Ice of Greensboro

– Qspresso

– Stuft

– Zeko’s 2 Go

North Carolina Folklife Area Vendors:

– Bam Pow Chow

– Ben & Jerry’s

– Nutnbutluv

Lawn Stage Vendors:

– Ben & Jerry’s

– Pita Delite

– Wow! What a Drink

Family Area Food Court Vendors (Saturday and Sunday ONLY):

– Hot Diggity Dog

– Kona Ice of Greensboro

To learn more about the National Folk Festival please visit nationalfolkfestival.com. The National Folk Festival will post updates on the Festival’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/NationalFolkFestivalNC), Twitter (twitter.com/NtlFolkFestNC), and Instagram (Instagram.com/nationalfolkfestnc).

###

About the 2017 National Folk Festival: Co-produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) and ArtsGreensboro, the National Folk Festival is celebrating the third year of its three-year residency in downtown Greensboro in 2017. The FREE, three-day event is America’s longest-running festival of traditional arts. The National Folk Festival is supported by contributions and sponsorship from corporations, foundations, and individuals. Principal stakeholders and supporters include the City of Greensboro, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Guilford County, North Carolina Arts Council, Downtown Greensboro, and Action Greensboro. See complete list and details at nationalfolkfestival.com.

About the National Folk Festival: Since it was first presented in St. Louis in 1934, the National Folk Festival has celebrated the roots, richness, and variety of American culture. Championed in its early years by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was the first event of national stature to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on equal footing. An exuberant traveling festival that embraces the diverse cultural expressions of the American people in the 21st century, the National Folk Festival is FREE to the public, and is produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) in partnership with communities around the country.

About the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA): The National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) is one of the nation’s premier non-profit cultural organizations dedicated to the presentation and documentation of folk, tribal, and ethnic arts in the United States. Founded in 1933, it is the nation’s oldest producing and presenting organization with such a focus. Its programs celebrate and honor deeply rooted cultural expressions—music, crafts, stories, and dance passed on through time by families and communities as well as by tribal, ethnic, and occupational groups. The NCTA stresses excellence and authenticity in presenting artists to the public in festivals, tours, concerts, media programs, exhibitions, recordings, and other activities, and works in partnership with communities across American to establish new, sustainable traditional arts events that bring lasting social, cultural, and economic benefits. www.ncta-usa.org

About ArtsGreensboro: As an arts council and community catalyst, ArtsGreensboro connects the citizens of central North Carolina to the arts through a variety of programs and services. Through the years, ArtsGreensboro has awarded more than $22 million in grants to arts organizations and projects, and currently supports approximately 70 grant projects annually. From saving the historic Carolina Theatre and creating downtown’s Cultural Center, to co-producing the National Folk Festival’s first-ever residency in North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro is working to make Greensboro a vibrant destination for work, live and play. artsgreensboro.org