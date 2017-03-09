The African American Atelier Invites the Public to Opening of “Women of Mali West Africa: Paintings, Sculpture, Writings”

The opening reception will be held on Friday, March 10 at 6:00 pm; the exhibition will be on display through April 28

Greensboro, N.C., March 7, 2017 – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the African American Atelier invites the public to the opening of “Women of Mali West Africa: Paintings, Sculpture, Writings” featuring Greensboro artist Victoria Carlin Milstein.

The exhibition will open with a reception Friday March 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie Street with an artist talk at 7:15 pm. The exhibition curated by Congresswoman Alma S. Adams PhD, will run through April 28, 2017.

The Mali series traveling exhibition is a multi-medium collaboration featuring artist Victoria Milstein’s narrative paintings and her daughter Dina Daines’ written word. Included in the exhibition are sculptural interactive works by Milstein’s son, Adam Carlin.

The exhibit is a combination of both Milstein and her daughter’s responses to the issues concerning women in West Africa and is designed to support and educate the public about issues concerning women’s health care and cervical cancer within local and worldwide communities.

The written word and paintings address such topics as infant mortality and women’s traditional roles while depicting the beauty, strength, sisterhood and struggles for power among the most powerless in the society.

Victoria Carlin Milstein, originally from New York, works and lives in Greensboro with her husband Ron and is the owner of VCM Studio. She studied at The School of Visual Arts in New York and The Bezalel Academy of Art in Jerusalem and has exhibited throughout the world. She has been a professional portrait artist for over 25 years and has been commissioned to paint portraits for private and public figures locally and internationally. Her most recent commissions include North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye and Congressman Howard Coble.

A children’s workshop will be held on Saturday March 11 from 10:00-1:00 to give youth an opportunity to learn about the exhibit, hear stories from a village in Mali, share their experiences with community and family, and collaborate on a large tapestry painting that will be sent to a village in Africa. The exhibition is supported in part by ArtsGreensboro and Guilford County. The exhibition and reception are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.