The Baker & The Bean Hosts the JDRF Bellyache Challenge June 8

Will they or won’t they? Danielle and Casey Hayes, who are raising funds for the JDRF Ride, will try to “Beat the Bellyache” by eating six cupcakes and eight scoops of ice cream with all the fixings in eight minutes

Greensboro, North Carolina, June 1, 2017 – Danielle and Casey Hayes, who are riding their bikes in the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes in Saratoga Springs, New York, in September, have found an “out of the bowl” way to meet their fundraising goal.

The public is invited to cheer on the newlyweds as they try to “Beat the Bellyache” at 6 pm on Thursday, June 8, at the Baker & the Bean bakery at Morehead Foundry in Greensboro. Together, Danielle and Casey have eight minutes to eat:

Six cupcakes;

Eight scoops of ice cream; and

Toppings and syrups.

“I stopped by The Baker & The Bean for the first time when we were trying to come up with a fun way to raise money for the JDRF Ride,” Danielle, a Development Manager with JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter, explained. “And I saw a poster for ‘The Baker & The Bellyache’ challenge. I knew right away this was a perfect opportunity for us—we love cupcakes and ice cream!”

Casey, Student Information Systems Specialist at Elon University, continued: “We just had to figure out how we could raise money while enjoying the biggest sugar rush ever. Once we realized that our friends and family members were split into two camps—half saying we’d never be able to do this, and the others saying it would be a ‘piece of cake’—we knew we’d found the key.”

It’s easy to help Danielle and Casey reach their Bellyache goal of $1,000. Visit www2.jdrf.org/goto/dhayes and make a donation in increments of $6 if you think, “Not a chance,” or $8 if you think, “We got this!” You may also make a donation in person on June 8 at The Baker & The Bean, 433 Spring Garden Street, #103, Greensboro, NC 27401.

# # #

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and has committed over $2 billion to research since its founding in 1970. JDRF and its supporters share the vision of “a world without type 1 diabetes,” and work every day to support the organization’s mission of “accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.” JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in charitable research in 18 countries—including 50 active clinical trials. jdrf.org

About JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes: The JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes is a charitable bike ride that has raised over $38 million to date for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. The Ride gives cyclists of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to fundraise for JDRF, the global leader in T1D research. In 2017, JDRF Rides will take place in La Crosse, Wisconsin; Loveland, Colorado; Saratoga Springs, New York; Amelia Island, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona. ride.jdrf.org

About JDRF – Piedmont Triad Chapter: Covering 14 North Carolina counties, the Piedmont Triad Chapter raises funds for T1D research through a variety of events, including its annual Hope Gala; One Walks in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Burlington, and High Point; and the Ride to Cure Diabetes. facebook.com/jdrftriad