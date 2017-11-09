THE BALVENIE ANNOUNCES FOURTH BOTTLING IN THE HIGHLY REGARDED TUN 1509 SERIES

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2017)

New expression from the Dufftown distillery marries 23 casks in a true expression of whisky craft

Today The Balvenie, the world’s most handcrafted single malt Scotch whisky, is proud to present The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 4 – the much-anticipated next chapter in the highly collectable Tun 1509 series.

As with its predecessors, The Balvenie Tun 1509 Batch 4 brings to the fore the whisky stock management skill of one of the industry’s longest-serving Malt Masters, David Stewart MBE, who has drawn upon his 54 years’ of whisky making experience to create an expression of exquisite quality.

To create Batch 4 of Tun 1509, David explored the distillery’s aged stocks and expertly selected 23 traditional whisky casks and Sherry butts, before transferring their precious liquid to the Tun marrying vessel in the distillery’s Warehouse 24.

The whisky was left to marry for several months before being bottled at the distillery. This marrying process is a rare technique and allows the different elements of all 23 whiskies to combine together and create a unique single malt of exceptional character.

“Stock management is a unique and enjoyable part of my job as Malt Master and Tun 1509 Batch 4 is a perfect example of how marrying together various individual casks can create an expression of real quality,” says David Stewart MBE on the release of Tun 1509 Batch 4. “Using both traditional casks and Sherry butts, we’ve been able to craft a complex and rich expression of The Balvenie – combining malty sweet vanilla and honeycomb on the nose, followed by concentrated honey, rich dried fruits and cinnamon and ginger spiciness. I’ve been delighted by the response of the whisky community to previous batches and I’m sure Batch 4 will be as highly regarded.”

Each bottle of Tun 1509 Batch 4 comes with in-depth detail on the whisky with visual representations of the flavour profile of each of the 23 constituent casks and the overall character of the resulting single malt.

Non-chill filtered and bottled at 51.7% ABV, Batch 4 of Tun 1509 will be available from October 2017 at an SRP of $399. For more information, please visit www.thebalvenie.com.

The Balvenie Scotch Whisky ©2017 Imported by William Grant & Sons. New York, NY. Handcrafted to be enjoyed responsibly.

About The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky – The Balvenie is a unique range of single malts created by David Stewart, The Balvenie Malt Master, who celebrated his 50th year at the distillery in 2012. Each has a very individual taste, but each is rich, luxuriously smooth and underpinned by the distinctively honeyed character of The Balvenie. The Balvenie is dedicated to the five rare crafts that are used to create The Balvenie’s distinctive taste. It is the only distillery that still grows its own barley, uses traditional floor maltings and keeps both coppersmiths and coopers on site – making The Balvenie the most handcrafted of malts. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky is produced by William Grant & Sons Ltd, an award-winning independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and today run by his direct descendants.

The Balvenie core range includes The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year Old ($54.99), The Balvenie 14 Year old Caribbean Cask ($75.99), The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old ($149.99), and The Balvenie PortWood 21 Year Old ($219.99) in addition to a variety of limited release expressions. For further information visit www.thebalvenie.com .

About William Grant & Sons – William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.