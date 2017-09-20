The Barnabas Network to host Grab Bag Fundraiser at Once Upon A Child – Sat., 23, 2017

Greensboro, NC – The Barnabas Network, a local nonprofit furniture bank, will be hosting a Grab Bag fundraiser at Once Upon a Child located at 1566 B Highwoods Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27410. The fund raising event is set for Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 8am – 2pm. The bags are $15 and all proceeds will benefit The Barnabas Network.

The sale is set to begin at 8am, but the line will form much earlier for this popular event. Attendees will purchase bags for $15 (Cash Only) and fill the bags with Once Upon a Child marked clearance items. Once Upon a Child offers a huge selection of gently used kids clothing, toys, furniture, and much more. The event will be held outside in the store’s parking lot. Our volunteers from The Barnabas Network will be there to sell bags and there will be no limit to the number of bags one can purchase.

According to Derrick Sides, The Barnabas Network’s Executive Director, “We’re excited to continue this partnership with Once Upon A Child. We’re truly grateful for their continued generosity and support. People will be able to come out Saturday to take advantage of a great deal to stock up on children’s clothing and at the same time they will be helping us in our mission.”

*CASH ONLY

All proceeds will go to the Barnabas Network. The Barnabas Network provides basic home furnishings at no cost to qualified families and individuals who are transitioning out of homelessness, recovering from a major setback, fleeing domestic violence, or living with incomes that cannot cover basic needs. The Barnabas Network is funded through the gifts of private donors, foundation support, fundraising events, and by sales from the Barnabas Retail Store.

For questions or additional information call 336-370-4002 or email frontoffice@thebarnabasnetwork.org.

The Barnabas Network, a nonprofit organization, through a collaborative effort of diverse faith communities and social agencies, offers systemic encouragement including basic home furnishings for families and individuals who are moving from homelessness, recovering from a major setback, fleeing domestic violence, or living with incomes that cannot cover basic needs.