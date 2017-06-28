The Barnabas Network’s Retail Store to hold Renovation Wrap Up Sale July 5-8

Greensboro, NC – The Barnabas Network’s Retail Store will be holding a Renovation Wrap-Up Sale July 5th – 8th (10am – 2pm). The non-profit’s store features donated, new and gently-used furniture and the money raised through their store helps fund to fund the agency’s mission. This sale is designed to clear out inventory so that they may refinish the floor of the retail space at their new location 838 Winston St. Greensboro, NC.

The organization which provides basic home furnishings at no cost to qualified families and individuals moved to its new location in January of this year. After receiving the building as a donation in 2016 the organization successfully completed a capital campaign to up-fit the space and to make it its permanent home. They are now holding a Renovation Wrap-up Sale because according to the Barnabas Network’s Executive Director, Derrick Sides “We have just a few minor finishing touches to put on our retail space with the main one being sealing and finishing the floor. To do that we need to get all the furniture out of that room.” The sale is 25% off the already low prices on everything in the retail store. “There are some amazing pieces of furniture in here and with this discount items are sure to move fast. Perhaps best of all is not only will your purchase help us clear the floor to seal it but the proceeds from the retail store will support people in our community.”

The Barnabas Network provides basic home furnishings at no cost to qualified families and individuals who are transitioning out of homelessness, recovering from a major setback, fleeing domestic violence, or living with incomes that cannot cover basic needs. The Barnabas Network is funded through the gifts of private donors, foundation support, fundraising events, and by sales from the Barnabas Retail Store. To see photos of the furniture in the store visit https://www.facebook.com/barnabasretailstore/. For general information visit www.TheBarnabasNetwork.org.

The Barnabas Network, a nonprofit organization, through a collaborative effort of diverse faith communities and social agencies, offers systemic encouragement including basic home furnishings for families and individuals who are moving from homelessness, recovering from a major setback, fleeing domestic violence, or living with incomes that cannot cover basic needs.