The Charlie Daniels Band is the third act to be announced as part of the 2017 Classic Country Concert Series at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds!

TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 7, 2017 10am!

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will host The Charlie Daniels Band on Friday July 28th, 2017 at 7 pm, doors for the event will open at 6 pm.

The Charlie Daniels Band is the third of multiple artists to visit the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds as part of the 2017 Classic Country Concert Series. The concerts will be held at the Annex Endstage at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Tickets for The Charlie Daniels Band will go on-sale Friday April 7th, 2017 10 am. Tickets range in price from $70 for the front 5 rows to $30 for upper level seating. Tickets are available online as well as at the Annex box office.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is teaming up with 98.1 WBRF Classic Country to bring the whole series to Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and Annex continue to keep community entertainment a priority moving into 2017. The Annex has also recently completed minor renovations as part of its aesthetic improvement process, fresh paint and a new lobby flooring are noticeable changes along with a new roof coating and other operational improvements.

Raised among the longleaf pines of North Carolina, Charlie Daniels began his career playing bluegrass music with the Misty Mountain Boys. After moving to Nashville in 1967, he began making a name for himself as a songwriter, session musician and producer. The Charlie Daniels is known for his Dove Award winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor to young artists and still a road warrior at age 80, Charlie has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need.

ADMISSION: Tickets start at $30, www.wsfairgrounds.com , www.ticketmaster.com

WHEN: Friday July 28th, 2017

WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds – Parking will be $6 in Coliseum Lots

WHO: The Charlie Daniels Band

Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.