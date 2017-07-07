The Drama Center and Guilford County Schools Present The Tempest, Shakespeare in the Park, July 28-30

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2017) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Guilford County Schools present Shakespeare’s classic comedy, The Tempest at Gateway Gardens, 2925 Gate City Boulevard, July 28-30, 5:30 pm. Bring a picnic and enjoy. The Tempest is thought to be one of Shakespeare’s later works and is story about a shipwreck, love, revenge and magic.

Donations are accepted.

This is the seventh annual Shakespeare collaboration between The Drama Center and Guilford County Schools.More information is available at www.thedramacenter.com or by calling the box office at 336-335-6426.