The Drama Center and Guilford County Schools Present The Tempest, Shakespeare in the Park, July 28-30

GREENSBORO, NC (June 29, 2017) – The Drama Center of City Arts and Guilford County Schools present Shakespeare’s classic comedy The Tempest at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Boulevard, Friday-Sunday, July 28-30, 5:30pm The Tempest is thought to be one of Shakespeare’s last works and is a story about a shipwreck, love, revenge, and magic. Admissioni is free. Donations are encouraged.

This is the seventh annual Shakespeare collaboration between The Drama Center and Guilford County Schools. Bring a picnic and enjoy. For more information, www.thedramacenter.com or call the box office at 336-335-6426.