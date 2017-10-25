The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Presents: The Comedy of Errors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre presents a youth version of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, November 10-12 at Odell auditorium on the campus of Greensboro College, 815 West Market Street. Shows are Friday at 7:30, Saturday 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. All tickets are $8.

The Comedy of Errors is one of Shakespeare’s funniest comedies. This version is presented by actors ages 8-15 and is appropriate for all ages. Two sets of identical twins are accidentally separated at birth and unbeknownst to each other all wind up in the same town. Mistaken identities, misplaced money, and slapstick comedy are at the heart of this show. For tickets go to www.thedramacenter.com or call the box office at 336-335-6426. Tickets are also available at the door.

This is the fifth year the Drama Center has produced Shakespeare with and for children.