The Drama Center Names 2018 New Play Project Winner

GREENSBORO, NC – (August 1, 2017) – The Drama Center of City Arts has chosen “Boxes and Baggage” by Amy Da Luz as the winner of the 2018 New Play Project and the prestigious Mark Gilbert Award. Her play will be the opening performance of the 16th Annual Greensboro Fringe Festival, at 8 pm January 18-20 and at 2 pm January 21 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 North Davie Street. Admission is free. A $10 donation is accepted.

“Boxes and Baggage” is the stripped-down story of an elemental journey to an unknown destination taken by four strangers – Cilla, Clara, Matt and Marc. This surrealist adventure follows the men and women as they journey to a place they all share an instinct to find, but have no idea what or where it is. Each has his or her own impediment; one is living in a box, another is carrying the weight of the world, one is dragging around excess baggage and another has his hands tied. They are challenged throughout the adventure- by natural disasters and each other- to leave their comfort zones and to keep moving. But how will they know when they get there if they don’t know where they’re going?

Da Luz is a professional actor, a founding member of Paper Lantern Theatre Company, and an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she teaches acting. Amy studied playwriting while obtaining her Master of Fine Arts in Acting at UNCG. During that time, she wrote two short plays that were selected for the university’s Flannel Shorts play festival and developed her love for writing plays.

Last year Amy stepped down from her role as founding artistic director of the Paper Lantern Theatre Company, a small professional theatre company in the Triad she and several partners began 9 years ago.

“Skeletons”, her first full-length play, was accepted into the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in New York City and will be produced there this summer. The play was a semi-finalist in the prestigious Eugene O’Neill Playwrights Conference and a Finalist in the Southwest Bridge Initiative and the New York Women’s Work Festival.