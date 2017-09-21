The Drama Center Presents A Murder is Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C.— The Drama Center of City Arts presents A Murder is Announced, a delicious murder mystery based on the book by Agatha Christie, the queen of the genre. The plot will unfold in the Stephen D Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 North Davie Street. The show is October 6-8 and 13-15, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

There is an after-work special showing on Thursday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. where all tickets are $5. This production features local teens between the ages of 13-16.

Letitia Blacklock and her household are reading the local newspaper when they come across an announcement declaring there will be a murder in the house later that day. How can this be?

For tickets and information, go to www.thedramacenter.com or call the box office a 336-335-6426.

