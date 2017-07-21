The eight great things to do in the Triad this weekend

Need something to do this weekend in the Triad? No worries, YES! has got your back! We’ll outline eight great things to do in the Triad this weekend.

1. Starting in Winston-Salem on July 21, “Singing in the Rain JR.” premieres at the Hanesbrands Theatre in downtown at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Singin’ in the Rain JR. has been faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay. Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed include “Good Morning,” “Make ‘em Laugh” and the ever-popular title song, certain to get toes tapping, their press release reads.

2. In Greensboro on the same night, there is a Ramen and Godzilla screening at the newly opened Traveled Farmer. This event is the kick-off event for their late-night menu, which will run every Friday and Saturday after 10 p.m. “This weekend features Ramen. We have three types of Ramen and we have prepared about 150 portions, we would love to serve until 2 a.m., but cannot estimate how popular each of the three styles will be, so the surest way to get what you want is to come early,” the Traveled Farmer’s Facebook account said on their event page.

3. In Kernersville on July 21, it is Christmas in July! How The Grinch Stole Christmas will be playing at Movies in the Park at Harmon Park located at 152 S. Main St. the showing will begin at 6 p.m. and it is encouraged to bring the whole family, neighbors and lawn chairs.

4. On July 22 at the O. Henry Hotel in Greensboro, The O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series is continuing with the John Trotter Quartet. You can enjoy vintage craft cocktails and delightful tapas garnished with an eclectic array of jazz artists performing in the styles of contemporary jazz with no cover charge. The music starts at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at 9:30 p.m. O. Henry Hotel is located at 624 Green Valley Rd.

5. In Winston-Salem on July 22, celebrate Boogie’s second birthday bash at Wayward Brews. The party starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Wayward Brews was YES!’s 2017 Triad’s Best winner of Best Neighborhood Bar and Best Bar to Relax with Friends. There will be free cupcakes to celebrate as well as drink specials and live music. Wayward Brews is located at 5078 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

6. On July 22 at 11 a.m. in Greensboro, According to the event on Facebook, Stonewall Sports – Greensboro will host its monthly drag queen story time at Scuppernong. This month’s reading will be with local diva Malayia Chanel Iman. The event said that this time around, the queen would be reading The Paperbag Princess and making necklaces and bracelets afterward with the children. To children, Drag Queens appear like something out of fairy tales, both children and drag queens enjoy a shared interest in dressing up, wrapping themselves in all things shiny and glittery, and using their imagination. This event is meant to promote love and acceptance, celebrating one’s differences.

7. On July 21 and 22 in High Point, don’t miss the Forgotten High Point: The High Point Ghost Tour Presented by Ethereal Crack. There’s a haunted bridge where an unearthly hitchhiker tries to catch a ride, mysterious Herschel haunts High Point University, city hall is extremely haunted, and the tragic murder of an entire family on Christmas day happened only 30 minutes away? Learn all of these mysterious facts and more on Forgotten High Point: The High Point Ghost Tour. Tours run hourly at 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday of every weekend. There are some special dates and times available, check our tour calendar via the blue “SELECT A DATE” button above for the full listing of dates and times. Meet with your guide at your tour time, standing by the High Point Station, holding a lantern. Bring a group of four or more for a 25% discount. $11.25 per guest. Single tickets are $15 per guest and children 5 and under are free. Ethereal Crack loves and supports our community. Each month, 10% of proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit, cause, or charity chosen by the board of directors.

8. On July 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. join the High Point Arts Council at the High Point Museum & Historical Park, located at 1859 E. Lexington Ave to enjoy a free concert by The Lowest Pair. Arts Splash Concerts are completely free to attend and it is encouraged that concert goers bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. There are no alcoholic beverages permitted at any Arts Splash show. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-ARTS after 4:00 p.m. on the day of the event to get the latest update.