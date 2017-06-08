 The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts Blueberry Pancake and Celebration Day on July 15, 2017

Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to the Blueberry Pancake and Celebration Day on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 8:00 am until 11:30 am at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville Street).

Guest chef Alex Amoroso of Cheesecakes by Alex will prepare his famously light and fluffy pancakes made with fresh, ripe blueberries and local ingredients. Beverages will be available for additional purchase, including Gate City Coffee with hot and iced coffee choices.

The cost is $5 per plate with proceeds benefiting the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market non-profit organization. Plates available while supplies last. The event will be served outside, on the Market lawn, weather pending.

Patrons can enjoy live music on the Market lawn during the event. Local folk musician Julien McCarthy will perform from 8:00 am – 9:45 am, followed by Randolph County classical guitarist Larry Davis performing from 10:00 am – noon. Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy a warm summer morning with music and breakfast.

Local blueberries from Turtle Line Farm, Collier Farm, Hillcrest Farm, Rural Hall Farm, Smith Century Farm and Farlow Farm will be available for purchase across the market. Specialty blueberry items will also be available across the market, including baked goods, jams, jellies and sauces.

Blueberries are a celebrated seasonal superfood in North Carolina, available at Market usually from late June through July depending on the weather. One of the most nutrient dense of berries, they are low in calories and high in antioxidants which boast a list of health benefits.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – Dec. 22). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.