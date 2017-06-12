The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market hosts local musicians in new busking series from June through September

GREENSBORO, N.C.— As part of initiatives to further the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market destination for “all things local,” the Market management team organized and launched a robust busking series featuring live, local musicians. Starting in June, the performance space takes advantage of the lush, shaded picnic area and new vending spaces, adjacent to the market.

Patrons will enjoy the talents of singers and songwriters representing a wide genre of music, from folk and bluegrass to pop and country western tunes. In addition to music, kids programming is now available every weekend through the first of August. Activities include cornhole, lawn games, scavenger hunts and interactive fresh food activities.

Customers are invited to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the performances, in addition to shopping for weekly provisions. Coffee and other vendors will be located on the lawn. The Market boasts 165 vendor tables full of fresh produce, meats, eggs, sauces, deli sides, plants and flowers, baked sweet and savory goods and crafts, all made locally within 100 miles of Greensboro.

The following is a schedule of musicians that have already signed up below.

6/24: Daniel Ayers – folk, country blues, old-time, and bluegrass for a millennial audience

7/01: Gary Mitchell – Smooth vocals, well-developed groove, and diversity of style, from Motown to Dave Matthews

7/08: Tony Chambers – jazz saxophonist and The Polk Duo – Acoustic soul and R&B duo

7/22: Bonnie Bows – acoustic fiddle/cello Celtic duo

7/29: Gary Mitchell – Smooth vocals, well-developed groove, and diversity of style, from Motown to Dave Matthews

8/05: The Polk Duo – Acoustic soul and R&B duo and Carlson Suzuki Studio – student violinists

8/19: Mystic Chicken – electric Indie rock band

8/26: Tony Low – timeless spirit and energy, a sonic cocktail of Big Star, Neil Young, and REM

9/02: Daniel Hearn – multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter,

9/23: Ranford Almond – acoustic singer and songwriter

9/30: Tony Low – timeless spirit and energy, a sonic cocktail of Big Star, Neil Young, and REM

10/07: Daniel Hearn – multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, songwriter,

10/14: Mystic Chicken – electric Indie rock band and Carlson Suzuki Studio – student violinists

10/28: Bonnie Bows – acoustic fiddle/cello Celtic duo

Each Saturday has two-time slots for musicians, from 8:00 am to 9:45 am and from 10:00 am until noon. Musicians will be provided with a stage, basic audio equipment, power hook-up, media promotion, and the Market will purchase a C.D. for the music library.

A few additional dates remain for musicians to sign up and play. Interested parties can use the link below to sign-up!

(http://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040e4facab2ea75-summer)

Location and Hours of Operation

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and seasonally on Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (April 19 to Dec. 22). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.

About the Market– Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.