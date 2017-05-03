The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts MADE 4 Market Spring Arts, Crafts, & Pottery Show Sunday May 7 11 am-4 pm

Greensboro, NC – The public is invited to MADE 4 Market Arts Crafts & Pottery Spring Show scheduled for Sun., May 7, at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, from 11 am – 4 pm.

The MADE 4 Market show is an all-local, NC made arts, crafts, & pottery show that will showcase more than 100 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from the Piedmont area. The artists and entrepreneurs bring a variety of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, wood, fiber art, fine art, body care, and packaged artisan foods.

The Made 4 the Market Spring show is held annually in early May. Many gifts will be available for upcoming special spring occasions including Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, baby showers, graduations, and weddings. From bird houses to beautiful hand-built pottery, one will find unique items at this 9,000 square foot artisan market.

The MADE 4 Market Arts Crafts & Pottery Spring Show provides the opportunity to purchase locally produced gifts directly from the artists. “Buying local means connecting to your community by supporting an artist’s vision, imagination and endeavors through the dollars you spend,” Lee Mortensen, Executive Director. Proceeds from MADE 4 Market show go directly to the artists, which keeps dollars in our community while supporting talented artists across North Carolina.

In partnership with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS), there will be live music for patrons to enjoy and learn more about the local blues music scene. Blind Dog Gatewood, an award winning one-man-band blues musician will perform on the lawn from 12 pm to 4pm. The Motor City native has won competitions from Greensboro’s Triad Talent Showcase to the West coast.

There are several dining options for lunch and snacking at the MADE event, including Durham’s hottest and healthiest food truck, Medleywhich will be serving up creative “healthy your way” hot food options.24 Blackbirds will be serving fresh, to-go sandwich and salad options.Augustino Gusto will be serving their sweet and savory European pastries in the Market. The Grinder Café crew will be on site to serve hot coffee and beverages from 8 am to 2 pm. Picnic table seating and indoor self-service seating in the Harvest Café is available.

The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. The dates for the seasonal holiday artisan shows, Made 4 the Holidays, are Sunday, November 12 and December 3.