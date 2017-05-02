 The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market Hosts MADE 4 Market Spring Arts, Crafts, & Pottery Show May 7

Greensboro, NC – The public is invited MADE 4 Market Spring arts, crafts, & pottery show is scheduled for Sunday May 7, 2017 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, from 11 am – 4 pm.

The MADE 4 Market shows is an all local, NC made arts, crafts, & pottery show that will showcase more than 100 emerging and favorite returning unique artisans from the Piedmont area. The artists bring a variety of handcrafted jewelry, pottery, wood, fiber art, fine art, body care, packaged artisan foods, and so much more!

This is a perfect market for locally produced gifts and customers are sure to find something for everyone on their spring event shopping list. Find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, baby showers, graduates, wedding couples and maybe even a few special things for you.

“Buying local means connecting to your community by supporting an artist’s vision, imagination and endeavors through the dollars you spend,” Carolyn Hulsey, Executive Director.

The market will partner with Piedmont Blues Preservation Society (PBPS) to provide live music with Blind Dog Gatewood, an award winning one-man-band blues musician. The Motor City native has won competitions from the West coast to Greensboro’s own NC Blues Festival. He will be playing from 12 pm-4 pm on the market lawn, weather permitting.

While you shop, check out 24 Blackbirds for fresh, to-go sandwich and salad options in the market. Durham’s hottest and healthiest food truck, Medley will be serving up creative “healthy your way” hot food options. The Grinder Café crew will be here early to serve hot coffee and beverages until noon.

Proceeds from MADE 4 Market go directly to the artists, which keeps dollars in our community while supporting talented artists across North Carolina.

The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site. A food truck will be on site

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a “501c3” nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.