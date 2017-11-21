The Guild of the Family Service of High Point Wins Award

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2017)

High Point, N.C. Nov. 20, 2017 – The NC Triad Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has named The Guild of the Family Service of High Point as an Outstanding Philanthropic Organization in the Triad. The award recognizes organizations that are “Changing the Triad with a Giving Heart”.

Meredith Covington, President of the Guild of Family Service of High Point, accepted the award today on the Guild’s behalf at the National Philanthropy Day luncheon held at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro. Several additional members of the Guild were on hand in honor of this recognition. This year marks the 25th anniversary of these awards that honor both organizations and individuals throughout the Triad who show a true spirit of philanthropy.

“It is with our hearts that we give and while it is good to be blessed, it is even better to be a blessing,” said Covington. “Family Service of the Piedmont is a blessing to hundreds of adults, children, and families in our community. Their impact is witnessed through funding and support of issues addressing domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. This is why, as Guild members, we give of our time, talent and treasure.”

Beachy Allen and Nancy Amos, longtime mentors for The Guild of Family Service of High Point, also received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award from the NC Triad Chapter of the AFP.

The Guild of Family Service of High Point, established in 2008, promotes the welfare of families and children in High Point as the friend-raising and fundraising arm of the Family Service of High Point Foundation. Members commit their time and talents to promoting the agency and raising awareness in the community, volunteering and garnering financial support for the programs of Family Service in High Point. Throughout the year, the Guild holds several fundraising and awareness events on behalf of the Family Service of the Piedmont.

About Family Service of the Piedmont – Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at www.safeandhealthyfamilies.com.