The Katharine Brasserie & Bar announces new executive chef, food and beverage director

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– The Katharine Brasserie & Bar, located adjacent to the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in the historic R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company building in downtown Winston-Salem, announces the appointment of Adam Barnett as its new executive chef. Barnett, a student of modern contemporary French cuisine with a deep appreciation of brasserie fare, officially joined The Katharine earlier this month with plans to unveil his new restaurant and catering menus in early fall.

Barnett, a native of Columbus, Ohio, attended the New England Culinary Institute and started his culinary career working in traditional French bistro and brasserie kitchens. He became known for bringing a fresh, modern approach to classic French dishes at renowned Washington, D.C. restaurants such as West End Bistro by Eric Ripert at the Ritz Carlton, Eventide Restaurant/OddBar Lounge in Arlington, and Poste Brasserie. Over the course of his career, he has worked with Chef Patrick O’Connell at The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia and at Sierra Mar at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California. Prior to The Katharine, Barnett was the executive chef at Lyon Hall in Arlington, a bustling restaurant in the Clarendon neighborhood, serving a classic French brasserie menu.

“I am excited to be joining The Katharine. The unique and iconic space sets the stage for an incredible dining experience,” Barnett said. “Along with my team, I look forward to creating food that lives up this remarkable and historic location. We’ll continue to serve the style and flavors for which The Katharine is known, traditional brasserie items with a local twist, but I’m really looking forward to putting my own stamp on the culinary experiences and rolling out new menu items at The Katharine.”

In addition, The Katharine has named Michael Harris as food and beverage director. Harris has extensive international experience in restaurant and hospitality management ranging from Three-Star Michelin restaurants to casual high-quality restaurants. Harris will join The Katharine on July 3.

The Katharine Brasserie & Bar is located at 51 East Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, NC.

The Katharine is a traditional French brasserie that draws fresh inspiration from classic Southern cooking to serve as a neighborhood gathering place in Winston-Salem, NC. With a brasserie design and modern polish, The Katharine features a seasonal menu alongside traditional brasserie favorites and a beverage program with an extensive wine list, creative cocktails and numerous craft beer selections.

Kimpton has more than 80 unique restaurants, bars and lounges across the country helmed by renowned chefs and bartenders who offer guests a chance to dine like a local.

