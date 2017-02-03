“The Kitchen Witches” Stirs Up A Hilarious Brew In NC!

GREENSBORO, NC JANUARY 31 – Kicking off The Barn Dinner Theatre’s 53rd season is the outrageously funny comedy, The Kitchen Witches. Written by Canadian playwright, Caroline Smith and directed by resident director, Matthew C. Bradshaw, The Kitchen Witches is sure to have you in stitches…and that is well before the end of act 1! Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for over 30 years. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food. It’s a losing battle on set, but the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. “I haven’t laughed this hard in while”, says Producer, Ric Gutierrez. “This show is definitely an awesome start to our exciting 53rd season”. The Kitchen Witches summons forth Barn Dinner favorites, Susan L. Jones (as Dolly Biddle) of Greensboro and Andy Schlosberg (as Stephen Biddle) of Winston Salem. Newcomers, April Marshall (as Isobel Lomax) and Avery Jean-Wentz (as Rob) complete this amazing cast. The production crew includes: Ric Gutierrez (Producer), Matthew C. Bradshaw (Director, Technical Director), & Shabaza Vaird (Stage Manager). Wan to see The Kitchen Witches? When: February 3 thru 26 Press/Preview Night* Thursday February 2 (seating begins at 6:30pm) Friday February 3 Opening Night (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday February 4 (seating begins at 6pm) Tuesday February 7 (seating begins at 1pm) Friday February 10 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday February 11 (seating begins at 6pm) Tuesday February 14 Valentine’s Day (seating begins at 6pm) Friday February 17 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday February 18 (seating begins at 6pm) Friday February 24 (seating begins at 6pm) Saturday February 25 (seating begins at 6pm) Sunday February 26 (seating begins at 1pm) Where: The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409 Cost: Includes Dinner and Show. Reservations are strongly recommended. Adults $43, $48, $53 (prices do not include gratuity) Children 12 and under $21.50, $24, $26.50 *Press/Preview Night (show only, no dinner) All Seats $15 in advance, $20 at door Early Bird Special $10.00 OFF every seat February 3, 4, and 7 ONLY. Group Rates are available for parties of 20 or more. The Experience: Your experience begins with a delicious Southern style all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with a chef assisted carving station and dessert bar. Next, be dazzled as our magical stage descends from the ceiling transforming our restaurant into a unique theatre in-the-round. Our productions feature some of the finest professional actors that central NC has to offer! In addition (not included in ticket price), enjoy our full beverage menu (we carry all ABC permits), our scrumptious gourmet dessert menu, and our souvenir merchandise. Box Office: 3 ways to make Reservations! By Phone (336) 292-2211 Online barndinner.com In Person 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro, NC 27409 Box Office hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7pm, Fridays 9am – 7pm, Saturdays 10am – 7pm, Sundays 10am – 2pm