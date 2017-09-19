The Kruger Brothers to Play at Lee Street Theatre This October

SALISBURY, NC – Live at Lee Street presents The Kruger Brothers live in concert! This internationally recognized band will play one night only on October 14th!

You may have seen them at Merlefest in Wilkesboro, NC more than a few times! The Kruger Brothers originated in Switzerland and became a trio when the brothers moved to Wilkes County, NC. The trio features Jens Kruger on banjo and harmony vocals, Uwe Kruger on guitar and lead and harmony vocals, and Joel Landsberg on bass and harmony vocals. As one of the most innovative ensembles active in Americana music today, these musicians play new American folk music.

Since 1997, The Kruger Brothers’ remarkable discipline, creativity and their ability to infuse classical music into folk music has captivated American audiences and resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture in the world of acoustic music. The honesty of their writing has since become a hallmark of the trio’s work.

You are sure to have a fantastic evening with The Kruger Brothers. Uwe Kruger shares his experience with audiences,“ … When I see people walk out of the theatre with a smile on their faces, you know, the sense of community that we have within the band, if that radiates to the audience, and they keep that feeling as they leave the theatre, that’s when I think, ‘well, we’ve done our job today.’ That is what we want. No one will ever come to me and say, ‘Uwe, I loved that solo you did in the third song!’ But they will come to me and say, ‘This was a wonderful evening.’ And then I’m happy. That’s what I want to hear.”

Experience the feeling of the music that swept across the Atlantic and found a home right here in North Carolina. The Kruger Brothers will perform October 14th. Doors open at 6:30pm while the concert begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20+tax and are available now! The concert will take place at Lee Street theatre and Performing Arts Center at the Tom and Martha Smith Event Center on 329 North Lee Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Visit www.leestreet.org, download the Lee Street Theatre app, or call 704-310-5507 for tickets.