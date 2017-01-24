The Lilly Brothers at The Blind Tiger

The Lilly Brothers/Delta Son/Tiffany Ashton

The Blind Tiger (1819 Spring Garden St. Greensboro)

Friday Jan. 27 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“It’s undeniable that the overwhelming love for music, and all that implies, is what brought The Lilly Brothers together. Comprised of the members, Ty Cheves (vocals, bass), Sterling Clay Temple (drums), Brad Pruette (vocals, rhythm guitar), Joy Clemmer (vocals, percussion), Brandon Kennedy (keys, percussion), and Chandis Lilly (vocals, lead guitar), the group brings and exciting mix of rock, blues, soul, and an overall funky, good time to the stage each and every time they perform.

February of 2014 put the wheels in motion for The Lilly Brothers. The early practice proved just what each individual member was made of and very quickly, a picture was painted depicting exactly what they wanted to become. Vocalists began singing songs they never dreamed of covering, instrumentals learned new licks with ease, limits were pushed musically, vocally, and magic happened. The members’ diverse musical backgrounds merged into one great big coterie complete with a “family” vibe that’s sounds are pleasing to listeners from age 8 to 80.

Each member of The Lilly Brothers graduated from West Davidson High School in Lexington, North Carolina, various years, with the exception of Brandon “Lloyd” Kennedy, who attended Central Davidson (and the other brothers try not to hold that against him). An intricate web was weaved bringing them together when the time was right. Divine intervention? They think so.

The Lilly Brothers look forward to a bright future and making beautiful music together for many years to come. If you hear them once, you’ll want to hear them again. Whether playing for 10 or 10,000, they will be wearing their game faces and put the best they have to offer on the table each and every show. It’s all for the love of music! Life, Love, Laughter and Lilly Brothers!” – via Facebook

Heroin Kills 3 Awareness Show

New York Pizza (337 Tate St. Greensboro)

Saturday Jan. 28 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“We are back again! A night of punk rock for a cause! This time in Greensboro!!!!!!

All proceeds will be donated to the scholarship fund of a local treatment center in Greensboro and the NC Harm Reduction Coalition.

We are here to let our friends and neighbors know we are there for them. There will be information available to help anyone in need or for someone who may know someone using.

Nalaxone will be available at no cost.

Let’s take a stand against the poison while keeping in mind the struggles it causes.

$5 – 7 Bands

Old Heavy Hands

Sibannac

The Madd Hatters

Bob Fleming and the Drunk Girl Chorus

Black Fleet

Corporate Fandango

49/Short

TBA!!!

If you can’t make it to the show but would like to donate to the cause, please visit www.nchrc.org and click the “donate today” button!” – via Facebook