The Little Big String Band to perform at Muddy Creek Music Hall

The Little Big String Band is performing at Muddy Creek Music Hall in Winston- Salem, North Carolina on July 9 at 2:00 p.m.

This four piece band composing of David McGuirt, vocal and guitar; Sharon Fogarty, flute; Glen Alexander, fiddle; and Scott Caviness, bass, will present to you a unique interpretation of the swing era classics from the 1920s and 1930s. Alexander and Fogarty are originally from the Winston-Salem area and McGuirt and Caviness are both natives to Charlotte, North Carolina. Glen is this year’s North Carolina BluAssociationciation honoree for his major contribution and influence to bluegrass fiddle in North Carolina, not only for the prestigious competitions he has won but for his students’ accomplishments as well. This band has become a popular private events band in Charlotte and have had the pleasure of playing events for Kyle Petty, Charlotte’s WTVI/PBS, Our State magazine just to name a few. The following are a few quotes from previous gigs.“ The first time I saw these guys they blew me away! I love their music so much I asked them to play my rehearsal dinner for my wedding! They’re amazing!”

“I recently attended a magnificent chef’s dinner sponsored by Our State Magazine at The Foundation for the Carolinas in Charlotte,” Rob Simon president of Windsor Jewelers and founder of Piedmont Wind Symphony, said. “The food was wonderful as it was prepared by three of the top chefs in Charlotte. Of course, the food would be delicious but the cherry on the cake was the music provided by The Little Big String Band. Their band was astonishing – each musician added flavor to the evening and I cannot wait to see them perform again”

Tickets are $12 in advance $15 at the door, to sample their music visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/littlebigstringband/.