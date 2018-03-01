The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Announces Its 2018 Summer Camp

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2018)

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will offer three acting camps this summer: Godspell JR., The Jungle Book and “Shake”-It-Up, a Shakespeare camp. Information and registration forms are available online at www.thelittletheatreofws.org or by calling (336) 748-0857 x204.

Godspell JR. is a two-week, mainstage musical theatre camp for rising 7th-12th graders. Based on the gospel of St. Matthew and drawing from various theatrical traditions such as clowning, pantomime, charades, acrobatics, and vaudeville, Godspell JR. is a groundbreaking and unique reflection on the life of Jesus, with a message of kindness, tolerance and love. This camp will run June 18-30 and culminate in two public performances on the Arts Council Theatre stage on Friday, June 29 at 7 pm & Saturday, June 30 at 1 pm.

The Jungle Book is a one-week, non-musical camp for rising 2nd-6th graders. In this classic adventure story, Mowgli must choose between his life in the jungle or a new life in the human world, where he was born. Filled with excitement and humor, the play highlights the struggle of good versus evil, the value of friendship, the importance of loyalty, and what it takes to survive the “law of the jungle.” This camp runs July 16-20 and ends with a performance for family and friends on the Rehearsal Hall Stage.

“Shake”-It-Up is a one-week, non-musical camp for rising 2nd-6th graders. As they prepare to put on a play by The Bard, campers will learn a variety of Shakespearean techniques, from creating characters and building an ensemble to using their voices to project and articulate. This camp runs July 23-27 and ends with a performance for family and friends on the Rehearsal Hall Stage.

All camps are Monday-Friday from 9:30 am – 4 pm and range in tuition from $270-375. All children and teens are welcome, regardless of ability or experience. Campers will audition for roles on the first day of camp, and every child will be in the production.

Throughout the camps, the young actors will be learning stage blocking and lines, as well as a variety of theatre elements, including character development, voice and diction, costumes, stage movement, and production etiquette. Campers will receive a t-shirt if they are registered two weeks before the start date of camp.

Wanna go?

For further information, please visit www.thelittletheatreofws.org or call (336) 748-0857 x204.

By: Heather Dukes

Triad Stage will be presenting Our Town from Feb. 14 until March 4. According to the press release, for the citizens of Grover’s Corners, life is sweet. The doctor makes house calls, the teenage boy delivers the paper, and the boy-next-door meets the girl-next-door. Set in an all-American small town at the turn of the century, this 80th anniversary production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a heartwarming and deeply moving reminder to appreciate life while one has it and to relish every moment – no matter how mundane it seems – for it is those small moments that are truly miraculous. A partnership production with University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Community Theater of Greensboro will be presenting Willy Wonka Kids on March 2 until March 11. According to the press release, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally charming Grandpa Joe. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory – or suffer the consequences. The performance times are March 2 and 9 at 7 p.m. and March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. Prices of tickets are $5-$9.

Theater Alliance in Winston Salem on March 2 will be presenting Swell Party at 8 p.m. According to the press release, when a tobacco heir returns to his Southern home with a new wife, it surprises everyone, but that news becomes secondary when the groom turns up dead. The rest of the guests at his home try to put the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out whodunit.

This play was inspired by the unsolved death in 1932 of Smith Reynolds, who was the 20-year-old heir to the Camel Cigarettes fortune. It’s free admission, but donations are accepted at the door.