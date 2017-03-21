The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem Presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Law Offices of Timothy D. Welborn and The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem (formerly Twin City Stage) present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, opening Friday, March 31, at the Arts Council Theatre, 610 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held April 1-2 & 6-9. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm (please note the earlier curtain time) and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 pm. Tickets are $27.50 and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. The box office opens to the public on Monday, March 20, at 12 noon and is open Monday through Friday from noon-5:30 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase online at TheLittleTheatreofWS.org

The Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to life in this vibrant family musical. Sold into slavery by his jealous brothers, Joseph perseveres and, using wit and faith, rises to become Pharaoh’s second-in-command. Featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a delightful musical parable and one of the most enduring shows of all time.

Nick Zayas will direct the production, with music direction by Margaret Gallagher.

Cast:

Narrator: Charity Hampton

Joseph: Andrew Brodeur

Potiphar: Roberts Bass

Mrs. Potiphar: Shelly Beard

Pharaoh: Jed Macosko

Jacob: Kirk House

Joseph’s Brothers: Steve Bissette, Mark Flora, Lou Gerstle, David Nichols, Calum O’Boyle, Glenn Otterbacher, Jeffrey Payton, Lewis Richardson, Mark Walek, Tyler Zickmund

The Wives: Chloe Adam, Donna Bissette, Miriam Davie, Cessily Evans, Bella Hart-Peck, Lenora McNamara, Angela Hodges, Angela Huie, Mary Mendenhall, Nichole Sheran, Mary Upchurch

Children’s Chorus: Meji Black, Kinsey Gray Calderone, Sam Clary, Priya Elise Dobson, Nick Kelley, Stuart MacMillan, Ella Marion, Caroline Mendenhall, Mary Douglas Mendenhall, Julian Pecoraro, Jack Wall

An Opening Night Reception, with wine provided by Raffaldini Vineyards, hors d’oeuvres and sweets, will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday, March 31, in the lobby.

For further information, please visit TheLittleTheatreofWS.org.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is funded by The Arts Council of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.