The Lyceum Series presents “Come Croon With Me at A&T” featuring Jesse Hamilton Jr. and the A&T University Jazz Band

North Carolina A&T State University’s Lyceum Series presents “Come Croon with Me at A&T” featuring Jesse Hamilton Jr. and the A&T University Jazz Band under the direction of Mondre Moffett. Born and raised in Philadelphia Jesse grew up in a musical family. He attended Florida A&M University on a music scholarship and shortly after graduation he was selected to play the role of Simba in the Festival of the Lion King at Walt Disney World in Florida. Hamilton also performed for Carnival Cruise Lines and toured throughout Europe fronting his own band and developing his own show. His latest CD “Come Croon With Me” was recently released on iTunes.

Hamilton is a rising star whose singing talent has captivated audiences all over the world. His vocal style ranges from R&B to rock, jazz to gospel and of course memorable classic standards. Jesse grooves with old school hits, up tempo dance songs and croons a love song like nobody else. “Come Croon With Me at A&T” is Thursday, November 2 @7:30 at Harrison Auditorium.

The Lyceum programs are free to all North Carolina A&T State University students with a valid A&T ID. A&T faculty and staff tickets are $5.00, and general admission tickets are $15.00, other college students $5.00 with school ID.

For tickets and more information call 336.334.7749 or visit www.ncat.edu

Tickets are available at the A&T ticket office located at Brown Hall.

About theLyceum Series – The Lyceum Series at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is dedicated to bringing the most provocative, culturally diverse programs to the university campus and surrounding community. The series extends beyond the normal curriculum offered at N.C. A&T, and delivers a world view of the arts and humanities.