The Mile-End Trio Takes Stage Wednesday July 19

(GREENSBORO) – Eastern Music Festival welcomes the familiar talents of EMF Concert Master and violinist Jeffrey Multer, cellist Julian Schwarz and pianist Marika Bournaki as they take to the stage in their new venture: The Mile-End Trio. The Trio is the featured performance for 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 19 at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium.

The Mile-End Trio will perform Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat major, op. 1, no. 1; Paul Schoenfeld’s Café Music and Brahms Piano Trio in B major, op. 8.

Multer, who is recognized worldwide for his passionate performances, depth of musical understanding and technique, is head of EMF’s violin faculty and is in his 20th season as EMF’s concert master.

Schwarz, who was born to a multigenerational musical family and is the son of EMF’s Music Director Gerard Schwarz, won first prize at the 2016 Boulder International Chamber Music Competition’s “The art of Duo” with Canadian pianist Marika Bournaki. This summer marks his fifth season with EMF.

Bournaki, well known as a world-class performer and a brilliant pianist, has appeared as guest soloist with symphonies across the globe. The award-winning documentary I am not a rock star features Bournaki’s evolution as an artist from the age of 12 to 20. Bournaki is in her second season with EMF.

Eastern Music Festival

Eastern Music Festival stands among the country’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. With a 56-year history of both artistic and educational excellence, EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. This year, over 650 musicians applied to be a part of the festival, and only 234 were accepted, showing the sheer talent with EMF this summer. EMF’s 2017 performances began on Tuesday, June 27 and continue through Saturday, July 29. Concerts are presented at Guilford College, UNCG, High Point University, Appalachian State University and in venues throughout the community such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and in public libraries. Over 65 performances, workshops, seminars and master classes will be presented.

