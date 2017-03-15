The Piedmont’s Largest Earth Day Celebration Offers Fun for the Whole Family

Winston Salem, NC – More than 10,000 people are expected at the 12th Annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. This family-friendly FREE event hosted by Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) combines fun and educational activities, live entertainment, and exhibitors with the goal to cultivate a passion for the environment in fairgoers of all ages. The theme of this year’s fair is Every Drop Counts.

“Water is our most vital resource,” said PEA Executive Director Jamie Maier. “Our goal is to educate the community about ways to keep water clean and minimize water consumption.”

Children’s activities at the fair include water play, arts and crafts, face-painting, yoga, and a “Children’s Corner,” featuring special activities hosted by Art for Art’s Sake, Imagination Installation, and Kaleideum (formerly SciWorks Science Center). School-aged kids can also participate in this year’s Earth Day Fair Art Contest, in which they create a work of art that expresses what water means to them.

Adult fairgoers will enjoy free more than 100 exhibitors; a full and diverse music line-up including indie rock, blues and folk; and environmentally-themed demonstrations, focused on practical tips for conserving water at home and in the garden. Fairgoers can see the PEA’s many educational programs in action, including the “Live Debate” tent featuring local high school and college students debating controversial environmental topics. Mayor Allen Joines is among the judges who will hear local students compete in the final round of PEA’s Environmental Debate Tournament.

“With more than 100 earth-friendly exhibitors, great music, delicious food, and engaging programs, we hope the Piedmont Earth Day Fair will inspire people to take action for a more sustainable community this Earth Day,” said Maier.

Piedmont Environmental Alliance (PEA) is making the region a model of environmental sustainability by building a community of stewards and advocates. Established in 2005 with the first annual Piedmont Earth Day Fair, the organization brings people, businesses, and government together to discover, learn about, and practice environmental stewardship. In 2015, we launched new youth education programs to engage kids and teens in environmental issues. Today, PEA reaches 10,000 people annually at the Earth Day Fair and directly engages with more than 4,000 students annually in Forsyth County through our education programs. PEA helps kids, families, schools, businesses, and government agencies discover and explore the environment and become the change-makers who will solve the challenges of the future.