The Pish Posh Girl: From Pre-law to Fashion Design

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2018)

By: Jocelyn Jones

Sometimes life takes you on an unpredictable journey, one you never expected to happen. Emani Harris is the creator of the urban fashion line, Pish Posh, and is a living testament to the unpredictability in the journey of life.

As a senior at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Harris never expected for her life to take the turn that it did.

Hailing from Philadelphia, she came to NC A&T in the fall of 2013 on a track and field scholarship, majoring in pre-law. But she never lost her love for art, something that was always her passion.

“I’ve always been into art,” Harris said. “I remember ever since like the first grade probably to the seventh; I remember I went to this boarding school, and every end of the year award, I always got the art award. I’ve always been painting on clothes and things since high school; because growing up, I couldn’t really afford new stuff. So I would go to the thrift stores and create new things.”

As she got older, she had the opportunity to expand her knowledge of the arts. When she was in the eighth grade, she received a scholarship from an art school called Moore College in Philadelphia.

“The first class that I took was a fashion illustration class, which is so ironic because I wasn’t really into fashion,” she said. “But in the class, we learned how to structure the body before putting the clothes onto it, as far as sketching what kind of clothing designs we wanted. I thought it was kind of a play class, but I didn’t really know it would come in handy now.”

After coming to college for a year, Harris wanted to find a way to make money. Getting a regular job as a student-athlete was almost out of the question. So she decided to create her own fashion line in her sophomore year.

“When I was home on break after my freshman year of college, a friend of mine from back home was like you should come out with a clothing line and call it Pish Posh,” she said. “It was that simple. We were in the corner store getting breakfast sandwiches. It was really random, and I didn’t really think too much on it until I got back to school for my sophomore year. I needed a way to make money, so I’m gonna just come out with a clothing line and start painting stuff. And I called it Pish Posh.”

As she began to expand her brand, she was juggling school and track. Her new clothing line became too much for her to handle and she had to make a difficult decision: either stay with track and let go of her clothing line or give up track and focus on Pish Posh. She decided on the latter.

Her choice was a gamble, but it eventually paid off. After holding a fashion show on campus last spring, Pish Posh easily became one of the most recognizable brands on NC A&T’s campus, as well as in the Triad.

Not only has her brand become well known in Greensboro, but she has garnered a large following on her Instagram and Twitter pages. Emani has even designed personal jackets for celebrities such as Kehlani, A Boogie with the Hoodie, PnB Rock, as well as tattoo-artist and former N.C. A&T alum, Dutchess.

As a testament to her hard work, and commitment to her brand, from her first year to now she has almost tripled her profits. After earning only $300 at the end of her first year in 2014, she said she made close to $38,000 at the end of 2017.

So where does Harris see herself and her clothing line in five years?

“It’s changing every day of what I want to do,” she said. “I would like to see myself in stores like Urban Outfitters, and possibly Zumies before I even think about trying to open up my own store. I also want to get into designing for celebrities as well. But I know for sure I don’t see myself having a regular job.”

For more information on Pish Posh the clothing line, visit her website at www.pishposhapparel.com. You can also follow Emani on Twitter and Instagram @thepishposhgirl.