The Quebe Sisters Perform on June 17 at the Blue Ridge Music Center

Bill and the Belles to kick off Saturday evening show

(GALAX, VA) —The Blue Ridge Music Center is proud to welcome the dynamic Texas trio The Quebe Sisters. They will perform Saturday, June 17, as part of the Roots of American Music summer concert series hosted at the amphitheater, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Bill and the Belles will open the show at 7 p.m.

When The Quebe Sisters take a stage, and the triple-threat fiddle champions start playing and singing in close multipart harmony, audiences are transfixed. The Texas trio’s vocal and instrumental performances are authentic all-Americana and respectful of the artists who inspired them. Hulda, Sophia, and Grace were ages 7, 10, and 12 when they attended their first local fiddle competition and decided fiddling was what they wanted to do. Along with headlining their own shows to ever-growing audiences, they’ve shared stages with American music legends, including Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. After more than a decade of traveling the world, and recording three acclaimed albums, the Quebes are well-versed in a variety of genres, and count many famous musicians among their biggest boosters.

With striking three-part harmonies and masterful instrumentation, Bill and the Belles skillfully breathe new life into the sounds of early country music. Hailing from Johnson City, Tennessee, Bill and the Belles continue to further the musical traditions of their region. From sentimental Southern ballads to the popular songs of Tin Pan Alley to regional fiddle breakdowns, a Bill and the Belles show is a celebration of the diversity country music once represented. Lifelong musicians Kris Truelsen, Grace Van’t Hof, Kalia Yeagle, and Karl Zerfas bring to the stage an uplifting show full of humor, high spirits, and all-around revelry.

The show is sponsored by Creative Loafing and Triad City Beat.

Concert-goers can purchase great barbecue, down-home sides, and desserts from The Galax Smokehouse, and pizza, sandwiches, and salads from Creek Bottom Brewing Company.

The Quebe Sisters + Bill and the Belles

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 17

Where: Blue Ridge Music Center, 700 Foothills Road, Galax, Virginia 24333, or Milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Tickets: $20, BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or (866) 308-2773, ext. 212. Season passes are also available online or by phone.

About the Blue Ridge Music Center – The Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 213 near Galax, Virginia, celebrates the music and musicians of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The site includes an outdoor amphitheater and indoor interpretive center used to highlight an important strand of American musical culture, which still thrives in the region. Midday Mountain Music performances are offered free from noon to 4 p.m. daily. During the summer, its beautiful outdoor amphitheater at the foot of Fisher Peak comes alive through a vibrant and diverse concert series. Many of these concerts include activities for the whole family such as flatfoot dance lessons. The Music Center also offers scenic trails for the novice and seasoned hiker, educational programs, and the interactive Roots of American Music Museum. The visitor center and museum are open May through October and admission is free. The site is operated through a partnership between the National Park Service and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

About the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the primary nonprofit fundraising partner, 501(c)(3), of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. The Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Since its inception in 1997, the nonprofit has worked with donors to invest more than $12 million in critical projects along the scenic road. For more information, visit brpfoundation.org.