The Sanders Family is back: ‘Smoke on the Mountain’ opens at Kernersville Little Theatre

KERNERSVILLE, NC – Kernersville Little Theatre (KLT) will bust out the banjos in September with the fun-filled Smoke on the Mountain, a 1930’s musical comedy set in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains. This tale introduces the singing Sanders family as they perform their traditional and bluegrass gospel songs for the members of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in celebration of their new electric light bulb. Consisting of almost thirty gospel tunes and the rich stories of the Sanders family’s history on the gospel circuit, Smoke on the Mountain is full of laughs and toe-tapping bluegrass as the characters and the audience realize with a little bit of faith and a whole lot of heart, anything is possible. The show’s infectious combination of gospel and bluegrass music will launch the audience into a harmonious sing-along spirit.

2017-18 season tickets are available online (KLTheatre.com/tickets) until October 1st and offer a considerable discount over door ticket prices. Each Season Flex Pass includes four admissions to any of our shows – see one show four times, or come see all four productions. It’s your choice! All performances will take place at the James Fitzpatrick Auditorium.

Smoke on the Mountain: September 15 – 24, 2017

Alice in Wonderland: November 10 – 19, 2017

Second Samuel: March 2 – 11, 2018

1776 – The Musical: June 15 – 24, 2018

Interested in getting involved with KLT? We are a non-profit, volunteer-driven theatre. Everyone is welcome! In addition to our staged productions, we also need help at community events such as Music at Twilight, Spring Folly, the Kernersville Holiday Parade, projects with Körners Folly, Miss Mary’s Parade, and much more. Not only will you enjoy the fun, social environment with other theatre lovers and supporters but there are also added benefits exclusively for our volunteers.

For more information about Kernersville Little Theatre’s upcoming season, ticket prices, volunteering opportunities and other news, please visit our website at www.KLTheatre.com, sign up for our newsletter or like our Facebook page. We would love to have each and every one of you in our audience or volunteering at upcoming shows and events!