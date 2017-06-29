The Shalom Project announces The Big Chill annual fundraising event Sunday July 16 – 3-6pm Grace Court Park

Beat the heat at The Big Chill, Winston-Salem’s biggest National Ice Cream Day event. This fun-filled afternoon features dozens of homemade ice cream samplings from participating community organizations and live music by local musicians. The family friendly festival runs from 3pm until 6pm at Grace Court Park on Fourth Street and all proceeds support the programs and initiatives of The Shalom Project.

Live music at the gazebo will include The Ron Rudkin Quartet, The Matt Kendrick Trio featuring Nishah DiMeo and Lando Pieroni of The Unbroken Circle. A kids fun area will have games and activities hosted by the Summer Non-Profit Interns of Wake Forest University’s Pro Humanitate Institute. Local foodie celebrity judges, including Michael Hastings of the W-S Journal, will judge their favorite flavors. Community leaders will be sitting on blocks of ice until enough donations come in to release them from the cold.

“We are looking forward to another successful event on a beautiful summer day as we have fun to raise funds and awareness for the work of The Shalom Project. We are hoping for a large turnout from the community and are grateful to the many friends who are participating in the event. ” says Lynn Brown, Exec. Director.

The Shalom Project continues its work of challenging the cycle of poverty in Winston-Salem through its various programs that assist with basic needs, the Circles program that trains and mentors families as they work their way out of poverty, and its Peter’s Creek Community Initiative, working to revitalize Peter’s Creek Parkway through lobbying for change and improvements along this busy thoroughfare and main artery of our city.

For more information contact The Shalom Project at the phone, email or website above.